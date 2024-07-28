Fenway Park

‘Ultimate Boston moment': Matt Damon, Casey Affleck enjoy day at Fenway Park

Actors Matt Damon and Casey Affleck threw out ceremonial first pitches ahead of Saturday's Red Sox-Yankees game at Fenway

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

There was Boston royalty in the house Saturday for the Red Sox-Yankees game at Fenway Park.

Actors Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, who are in town to promote their new Apple TV+ film "The Instigators," were wearing Sox jerseys and big smiles as they threw out ceremonial first pitches ahead of the rivalry matchup.

The diehard Red Sox fans, both born in Massachusetts, also took some swings during batting practice and appeared to be enjoying themselves in the "ultimate Boston moment."

The only thing that could have made the day better would have been if Boston came away with the win. But it was New York who rallied past the Sox to win 11-8 in extra innings.


The Oscar-winning friends' movie hits theaters on Aug. 2 and is about a couple of robbers who aren't very good at their jobs. And it happens to feature several Boston landmarks.

Fenway Park
