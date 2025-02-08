UMass will pay student who made half-court shot $10K, though his foot was on line

UMass said it would pay a student the $10,000 prize for a halftime promotion at a women’s basketball game after a dispute with an insurance company over whether he stepped over the line when he made a half-court shot.

Noah Lee was selected for the contest on Wednesday that required him to make a layup, free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot in 25 seconds. He made them all, but the school said the insurance company handling the promotion declined the payout.

“After their review of the four camera angles we provided, they determined the half-court shot was disqualified as it was not taken behind the half-court line,” the school said Friday. “We weren’t satisfied with that outcome and arrived at the decision to provide Noah with both a $10,000 award and a host of additional UMass athletics benefits.”

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Friday night, Odds On Promotions, said the university went ahead with its decision without ever filing a claim. The Reno, Nevada, prize indemnification insurance company said it had not completed its 30-day claim verification process and no decision had been made.

“No formal claim or request for prize money was made by the University to Odds On in this matter,” the company said. “Odds On was not involved in the initial invalidation of the contest win and only became aware of the University’s decision to not pay the contestant through media coverage.”

Josh Schreiber, who identified himself as a UMass women’s basketball broadcaster and Lee’s best friend, said the insurance company told Lee he wouldn't get the prize but offered a package that included tickets, gift cards and UMass swag. On Friday morning, UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said Lee would get his money — one way or the other.

“For all those wondering, we’re working on getting $10K to Noah,” Bamford posted on X. “If we can’t get to a good result via the insurance company, we will pay him directly. We appreciate his support of @UMassAthletics & want to reward his fun accomplishment the other night at our @UMassWBB game.”

Among those coming to Lee’s defense was men’s basketball coach Frank Martin, who reached out to Lee through Schreiber on Thursday. He later retweeted Bamford’s decision.

“I work for incredible people that always stand on the right thing,” Martin said, adding later: “Just got out of practice and Heard that UMASS athletics stepped up and got it done for Noah. Everybody wins.”