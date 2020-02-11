Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
UMass Boston

UMass Boston Announces Next Chancellor

The board of trustees selected Marcelo Suarez-Orozco to serve as the school's next chancellor

UMass Boston
necn

The University of Massachusetts board of trustees has selected Marcelo Suarez-Orozco to serve as the new chancellor for the system's Boston campus.

Suarez-Orozco had been recommended for the post by UMass President Marty Meehan. The board approved the recommendation on Monday. 

Suarez-Orozco is the Wasserman Dean at the University of California Los Angeles, where he leads a graduate school, 16 research institutes, and two academic programs. He has also previously held positions at Harvard University and New York University.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Pittsfield 28 mins ago

Man Gets 15 Years Behind Bars For Role In Barber’s Death

41 mins ago

Images: Scenes from New Hampshire on Primary Day

His academic research has focused on immigration, education, and globalization. UMass-Boston has about 16,000 students, most of whom are commuters.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UMass Boston
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us