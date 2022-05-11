UMass Boston Students Rally for Reproductive Rights

Students at UMass Boston rallied Wednesday as the Supreme Court appears prepared to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Those at the protest expressed fear that if the federal right to abortion is overturned, it could have a snowball effect, perhaps impacting issues like same-sex marriage and health care down the road.

"My fear is that it's going to escalate," said student Julia Tursi. "This will not stop at abortion, this is going to turn into reproductive rights overall, this is going to turn into access to contraceptives."

"I want to have the decision over my own body autonomy," said student Zoe Francisco.

The students are hoping to send a message to the court and to Congress.

"This decision is not based on the people who it affects," said student Sophia Disaronno. "It's based on cis white men who think they have control over our bodies and are in positions of power, but the people hold the power, and our voices are going to be heard, and we are going to make sure Roe v. Wade is not overturned."

It's been a turbulent stretch ever since word broke that the Supreme Court is moving toward overturning the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, prompting protests around the country.

"This issue is really important to us," said Tursi. "Not just as women, but as nonbinary people, as trans people, and as men, this affects all of us."