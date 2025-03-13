Education

UMass Chan rescinds admission for biomedical sciences PhD program amid funding cuts

A spokesperson confirmed that several dozen applicants who have received provisional offers for the Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences program had the offers rescinded

By Thea DiGiammerino

The UMass Chan Medical School and UMass Memorial Health, in Worcester.

UMass Chan Medical School is rescinding admission offers to candidates for its biomedical sciences PhD program over concerns about federal funding cuts.

In a statement to NBC10 Boston, a spokesperson confirmed that several dozen applicants who have received provisional offers for the Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences program had the offers rescinded.

"With uncertainties related to the funding of biomedical research in this country, this difficult decision was made to ensure that our current students’ progress is not disrupted by the funding cuts and that we avoid matriculating students who may not have robust opportunities for dissertation research," the statement reads.

Impacted applicants will be given priority consideration if they choose to join the program later, the statement notes. Current candidates are not impacted.

This action is specific to the biomedical sciences program and does not impact applicants for the nursing or medical graduate schools.

The statement notes that UMass Chan is not the only school making these types of calls amid the uncertainty over future funding. Usually, research grants fund the stipends paid to PhD candidates, who do not pay tuition.

Concerns about scientific research funding have also led to hiring freezes at institutions including Harvard and MIT.

