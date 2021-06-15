Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
umass lowell

UMass Lowell Closed Due to Possible Cybersecurity Incident

A statement on the school's online learning portal said all "in-person, remote and online classes" are canceled due to an "IT outage"

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

The University of Massachusetts Lowell has canceled all classes on Tuesday due to a possible cybersecurity incident.

The school announced that it was investigating a possible "cybersecurity incident" affecting its technology services. A statement on the school's online learning portal said all "in-person, remote and online classes" are canceled due to an "IT outage."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"UMass Lowell continues to retain control over its IT infrastructure and is working with a leading cyberforensics firm to identify, evaluate and eliminate any issues that are discovered," the university said in a statement. "Employees may notice a software program, Red Cloak, temporarily installed on all university devices by IT to identify and evaluate potential security threats."

All network communications to and from the campus network have been suspended and there is no word on when it might be restored.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

If any threats are identified, the school said its IT department will correct them and begin incrementally restoring network services, prioritizing academic technology infrastructure.

No further information was immediately available. Updates will be provided at a temporary website the school has established while its main website remains unavailable.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Celtics Great Paul Pierce Launching Marijuana Brand Called Truth in Mass. Next Year

Charlie Baker 7 hours ago

Gov. Baker Announces $1 Million Lottery for Fully Vaccinated Residents

state of emergency 9 hours ago

Lawmakers Fail to Extend Pandemic Policies Before State of Emergency Ends in Mass.

This article tagged under:

umass lowellMassachusettscybersecurityUniversity of Massachusetts LowellUML Blackboard
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us