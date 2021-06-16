UMass Lowell Launches Temporary Website Amid Cybersecurity Investigation

The University of Massachusetts Lowell launched a temporary website to keep students and staff informed as it remains closed Wednesday amid a cybersecurity investigation.

The university canceled all classes on Tuesday and Wednesday as officials investigate a "possible cybersecurity incident" affecting its technology services, calling it an "IT outage."

In the latest statement on school's temporary website, UMassLowell.com, officials said UMass Lowell’s cybersecurity incident investigation is ongoing and that the school remains closed Wednesday.

"UMass Lowell continues to retain control over its IT infrastructure and is working with a leading cyber forensics firm to identify, evaluate and eliminate any issues that are discovered," the University wrote. "Additional information will be provided as it becomes available and posted here while the university’s main website is unavailable."

All in-person and online classes and business operations are canceled again Wednesday, according to the site.

Sporadic access to some university systems may be available for some employees, according to the university, and essential personnel are expected to report as directed. The breach also affected the Haverhill campus.

If any threats are identified, the school said its IT department will correct them and begin incrementally restoring network services, prioritizing academic technology infrastructure.

No further information was immediately available. Updates will be provided on the temporary website while its main website remains unavailable.