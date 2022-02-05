UMass Lowell Seeks Proposals to Develop Its East Campus

UMass Lowell plans to transform its East Campus by offering 10 acres and more than 1 million square feet for mixed-use development.

The UMass Building Authority and Newmark are currently accepting proposals for the development, that officials hope will benefit both the university and the city.

Chancellor Jacquie Moloney said in a statement that a partnership with the right private developers would strengthen a vision for the area may include research and office space for university-industry partners, retail, arts, entertainment and restaurants, athletic facilities, residential developments, parking and other uses.