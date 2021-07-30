Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
US Womens Soccer

‘Unbelievable': Family, Friends of Mewis Sisters Erupt as Team USA Advances in Tokyo

The U.S. women's soccer team beat the Netherlands in penalty kicks to earn a spot in the semifinal of the Tokyo Olympics

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a thrilling end to a game that kept the crowd at a Whitman, Massachusetts bar on the edge of their seats. 

As U.S. women's soccer team was fighting to advance to the Olympic semifinals against the Netherlands, friends and family of Sam and Kristie Mewis -- the Hanson sisters competing in Tokyo -- cheered on every move.

Team USA managed to pull out a win in a nail-biter that ended in penalty kicks, sending the crowd into an elated frenzy.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Chris Johnson, who is Sam Mewis' father-in-law. “My heart stopped so many times during this game.” 

Megan Rapinoe scored the final goal, keeping the USWNT on course as they aim to become the first team to take home gold directly after winning the World Cup.
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One of the biggest moments for the crowd— aside from the win— was a goal from younger sister Sam to tie the game at 1. 

The sisters’ high school soccer coach David Floeck was there to cheer the sisters on from home. 

“I can’t even put into words,” he said. “It’s unbelievable and to know I was able to be there along the ride for a little while and to sit here and enjoy it.”

It’s not over for the Mewis sisters yet, however. The U.S. must face Canada in the semifinals on Monday to earn a shot at becoming the first team to win Olympic gold right after winning the World Cup. 

Hear some of the members of Team USA discuss the legacy of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team in the Olympics.

More on the Tokyo Olympics

gymnastics 2 hours ago

Watch Team USA's Suni Lee Discuss Gold-Medal Win

3 hours ago

Podcast: Could Katie Zaferes Be Any Happier?

This article tagged under:

US Womens SoccerTokyo OlympicsNetherlandsHansonKristie Mewis
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us