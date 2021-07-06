Unbuilt Boston: A Baloney Train and Other Failed MBTA Ideas

Imagine what Boston would be like if it had an elevated railway running through it, or if the transit lines travelled along different paths.

On this episode of Boston Decoded, we take a look at some of the failed prototypes and unrealized plans in Boston’s transportation history with former architect Steven Beaucher. He is the owner of Ward Maps in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and recently published a book about the city’s transportation history titled “Boston in Transit.”

Beaucher had some fascinating “what-ifs” to share including baloney-shaped trains, a longer Blue Line and completely different transit cars. One prototype was even destroyed under “mysterious” circumstances.