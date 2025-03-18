Uncertainty on immigration leads Boston school to suspend study abroad programs

Bunker Hill Community College confirmed Tuesday the suspension of its study abroad programs, citing concerns over the safety of its students — particularly those who are not U.S. citizens — in light of recent changes to national immigration policy under President Donald Trump.

Unlike traditional semester-long programs at four-year colleges, Bunker Hill's programs typically involve groups of up to 60 students traveling for one or two weeks to various international destinations.

Previously, these programs, supported by scholarships, offered students the opportunity to explore diverse cultures in countries like Kenya, Ghana, Japan, Costa Rica, and Panama. However, the college has opted to focus on domestic destinations this year.

"Our first priority in any Study Abroad experience is the safety of our students and staff," Bunker Hill Community College spokesperson Brendan Hughes said in a statement Tuesday. "With the changes in national immigration policy and enforcement that have emerged over the last several weeks, including the prospect of renewed travel restrictions, the College will redirect this year's exploration and learning to U.S.-based sites."

Bunker Hill Community College said it intends to reinstate its study abroad programs as soon as possible. The decision reflects a broader climate of anxiety surrounding international travel, particularly for non-citizens, according to Giselle Rodriguez, a Boston-based immigration attorney.

"What I am telling people is if you have a pending immigration case, I would not travel," Rodriguez said. "Traveling is a very sensitive topic at the moment. People are obviously scared because there are questionings that are going on at the airport by [Customs and Border Protection] officers. We all know that they have a lot of discretion."

To mitigate potential issues, Rodriguez advises all travelers with green cards, to verify their expiration dates, consider obtaining a re-entry permit for extended trips, and consult with an immigration attorney before traveling.

Another New England school, Rhode Island's Brown University, urged members of its international community to avoid traveling outside the U.S. in a letter this week. It comes as Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a professor at the school and kidney transplant specialist at Brown Medicine, fights her deportation.

The Lebanese citizen and visa holder was detained at Logan International Airport upon returning from a trip to Lebanon.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we encourage international students, staff, faculty and scholars — including U.S. visa holders and permanent residents (or 'green card holders') — to consider postponing or delaying personal travel outside the United States until more information is available from the U.S. Department of State," Russell Carey, the school's executive vice president for planning and policy and interim vice president for campus life, said in the letter. "Potential changes in travel restrictions and travel bans, visa procedures and processing, re-entry requirements, and other travel-related delays may affect travelers' ability to return to the U.S. as planned."

Carey added that resources are available for members of the school's international community who do intend to travel outside the U.S.