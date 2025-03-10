‘Unclear and suspicious': Families of Revere women found dead in Belize seek answers

The families of the three Revere women found dead in their Belize hotel room last month released their first public statement Monday honoring the women and asking for answers.

Imane Mallah, 24, Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, and Wafae El Arar, 26, were discovered unresponsive on Feb. 22 by hotel staff in San Pedro.

Their cause of death has been attributed to a buildup of fluid in their lungs. Security footage shows that the women entered their rooms on Feb. 20 and did not leave until they were found dead. Authorities say there was no sign of forced entry.

A local news outlet in Belize reported that the three women were supposed to fly back on Sunday — but they were found dead in their hotel the day before with no sign of forced entry.

The families of the three local women called the circumstances surrounding their deaths "unclear and suspicious."

"We urge the authorities in Belize and in the United States to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation so that we may find the truth and justice for Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae," they wrote.

The families also aimed to "honor Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae by telling the world about the girls we knew and loved" in their statement.

Naqqad was a college student who served as "residential support staff in a group home for troubled youth" and hoped to join the police force, according to her family. El Arar worked as a research technician at Massachusetts General Hospital and was passionate about reproductive rights.

"She was so proud to have recently co-authored a journal article that she had been working on for months, hoping that her contributions would help women around the world," her family wrote.

Mallah's family described her as "a cherished friend and an irreplaceable part of the community."

"Imane's excitement for life was matched only by her compassion for others," they explained.

Read the full statement below: