severe weather

‘Unconscionable': Leominster shocked by FEMA decision to deny aid after Sept. flooding

Leominster saw nearly 10 inches of rain in just a day in September, the power of it washing away roads, flooding basements, and even taking out train tracks

By Jericho Tran

NBC Universal, Inc.

Months after severe flooding washed through homes, taking out roadway and causing millions of dollars in damage, the city of Leominster has learned they will not be receiving federal help.

FEMA announced the decision earlier this week, and it’s left residents confused and frustrated.

“We were told the damage needs to be $3 million countywide, or $ 12 million statewide. We submitted $35 million and everything is itemized,” said Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella.

The $35 million would go toward homeowners, city infrastructure and small businesses affected by flooding from the nearly 10 inches of rain the city received in September.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“The whole county saw the damage so I think everyone’s been surprised,” Mazzrella said.

The news comes around the same time the Senate passed a $95 billion package providing aid to Ukraine and Israel.

“And while everybody has their opinion about what gets spent where and how much the reality is these are hard working people,” Mazzarella said.

Drone and helicopter footage shows the widespread damage caused by Monday night's flash flooding.

Families have already dug into their savings.

“A lot of people have had to reach into their retirement, a lot of people have had to borrow money, go to a bank or credit union,” the mayor added.

Congressman Jame P. McGovern fired back at the federal agency’s decision, saying,

“FEMA’s recommendation to deny disaster relief for the City of Leominster is unacceptable and unconscionable. ” 

After experiencing over $35,000 in damages, Raymond Bissonnette is one of the 1,400 Leominster residents who filed online applications for FEMA assistance.

“It was denied through the federal government,” he said.

FEMA explained the denial in a letter, saying in part, “…the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments, and voluntary agencies.”

The denial can be appealed within 30 days – something Mazzarella said he absolutely plans to do with the help of the governor.

More on the Leominster flooding

leominster Oct 12, 2023

FEMA to assess Leominster flood aftermath, as storm recovery drags on

storm damage Oct 11, 2023

‘Confused and lost': Leominster residents still struggling 1 month after flooding

Massachusetts Dec 13, 2023

Healey administration requests major disaster declaration after historic September rainfall

This article tagged under:

severe weatherfloodingFEMAleominster
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us