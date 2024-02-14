‘Unconscionable': Leominster shocked by FEMA decision to deny aid after Sept. flooding

Months after severe flooding washed through homes, taking out roadway and causing millions of dollars in damage, the city of Leominster has learned they will not be receiving federal help.

FEMA announced the decision earlier this week, and it’s left residents confused and frustrated.

“We were told the damage needs to be $3 million countywide, or $ 12 million statewide. We submitted $35 million and everything is itemized,” said Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella.

The $35 million would go toward homeowners, city infrastructure and small businesses affected by flooding from the nearly 10 inches of rain the city received in September.

“The whole county saw the damage so I think everyone’s been surprised,” Mazzrella said.

The news comes around the same time the Senate passed a $95 billion package providing aid to Ukraine and Israel.

“And while everybody has their opinion about what gets spent where and how much the reality is these are hard working people,” Mazzarella said.

Drone and helicopter footage shows the widespread damage caused by Monday night's flash flooding.

Families have already dug into their savings.

“A lot of people have had to reach into their retirement, a lot of people have had to borrow money, go to a bank or credit union,” the mayor added.

Congressman Jame P. McGovern fired back at the federal agency’s decision, saying,

“FEMA’s recommendation to deny disaster relief for the City of Leominster is unacceptable and unconscionable. ”

After experiencing over $35,000 in damages, Raymond Bissonnette is one of the 1,400 Leominster residents who filed online applications for FEMA assistance.

“It was denied through the federal government,” he said.

FEMA explained the denial in a letter, saying in part, “…the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments, and voluntary agencies.”

The denial can be appealed within 30 days – something Mazzarella said he absolutely plans to do with the help of the governor.