Underage drinking may be involved in death of teen who jumped from moving vehicle in NH

A high school student who died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in Bedford, New Hampshire, over the weekend had attended a gathering where there may have been underage drinking, police said Wednesday.

Bedford police said they responded to a "motor vehicle incident" around 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Wallace Road and Stagecoach Lane. Reports were that a male had jumped out of a moving vehicle.

The male, who was later determined to have been a passenger in a vehicle, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Bedford Public Schools released a statement Monday identifying the victim as a junior at the district's high school. Police said Wednesday that he was 17.

Police are now investigating what the teen was doing before the incident. Investigators say there may have been underage drinking at a social gathering he attended just prior.

"We urge everyone, especially parents, to understand the life-threatening risks associated with underage drinking and gatherings that are not properly supervised. No parent should have to face the loss of a child under these circumstances," Police Chief Daniel Douidi wrote in a media statement.

The school district, which has not named the student who died, said it is providing support services to students and staff.

Police did not say whether they believe the teen was drinking or what may have caused him to exit the vehicle.

The investigation into the incident is "active and ongoing," according to police.

Anyone who saw anything on Wallace Road leading up to the incident is being asked to call the Bedford Police Department at 603-472-5113.