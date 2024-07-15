Underground restaurant and cocktail lounge opens in former Il Molo space in Boston's North End

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last fall, it was reported that a new basement restaurant was coming to the North End of Boston, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to an article from Boston Magazine, The Red Fox is now open on Commercial Street, moving into the space where Il Molo had been. As mentioned in an earlier article, All Day Hospitality Group (Ward 8, Ciao Roma, Tony & Elaine's, Bodega Canal) is behind the place, which is a modern take on the red sauce Italian joints of the 70s & 80s complete with red booths and a bar with red chairs. (The article mentions that there will also be a separate martini bar in the back.)

The address for The Red Fox is 326 Commercial Street, Boston, MA, 02109. Its website can be found at https://www.redfoxnorthend.com/

[Earlier Article]

New Restaurant to Replace Il Molo in Boston's North End

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)