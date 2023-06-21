Underwater noises detected in search area for missing Titanic sub

Underwater noises have been detected in the search area for the missing submersible that was on an expedition to the Titanic's wreckage, the United States Coast Guard said overnight.

The underwater noises were detected by Canadian aircraft, and officials have relocated remote operated vehicles to investigate the origin of the noises. So far, they haven't turned up anything.

Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue. 1/2 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2023

The Coast Guard said that data from the Canadian aircrafts has been shared with U.S. navy experts for further analysis, which will be used for future plans amid the search.

What could be a glimmer of hope in the search for the missing vessel comes amid a race against the clock, with less than 40 hours of air remaining for the five people onboard.

The five people who were onboard were on a voyage to see the wreckage of the Titanic, and the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston is heading up the multi-agency search for the OceanGate vessel.

The Titan, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, lost communication about an hour and 45 minutes into its excursion, which began on Sunday morning. Now, it's the center of an international search, one that authorities have called "very complex."

The Titanic sank about 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, in 1912. The search for the Titan is ongoing, about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in waters that are around 13,000 feet deep.