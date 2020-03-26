Local
University of New Hampshire

UNH Postpones In-Person Commencement Due to Coronavirus

The university's president said the health and safety of the university community remains the top priority

By Shauna Golden

University of New Hampshire Stock
Mike Ross/UNH Photography

The University of New Hampshire joins a growing list of schools across the nation that have decided to delay, not cancel, their commencement ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UNH President James W. Dean announced in an email Wednesday night that the university would be unable to hold its honors convocation and commencement ceremonies as scheduled on May 15 and 16.

This comes after 29 new coronavirus cases were announced in the granite state on Wednesday, March 26.

Dean made the decision to move the ceremony to a later date with input from graduating students and their loved ones.

"We heard loud and clear from our graduates and their families that they want a ceremony, even if it is postponed, and they want it to be in person," he said in the email.

The school has yet to determine the future date of the in-person commencement ceremonies.

