UNH Student Accused of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women Met Through Dating Apps

A student at the University of New Hampshire is accused of sexually assaulting two women after meeting them through dating apps.

Campus police said they have identified the person allegedly responsible but have not made any arrests.

The man is accused of meeting women on social media dating sites Bumble and Tinder, bringing them back to his off-campus apartment on Madbury Road and sexually assaulting them.

The incidents took place on July 21 and Aug. 7, police said Monday.

Police are searching for any other possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 603-862-1212.