Union Square Donuts is getting ready to open in Cambridge's Harvard Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of donut shops appears to be close to opening another new location, and this one will be its first in Cambridge.

According to a source (Adam Adkison), Union Square Donuts has a sign up for its newest location which will be on JFK Street in Harvard Square, joining existing outlets in Somerville's Union Square and Assembly Row, Boston Public Market, Time Out Market in the Fenway, and Brookline. An article from Cambridge Day in May had mentioned that the donut shop was indeed looking to open in Harvard Square, saying at the time that it was hoping to open "just in time for apple cider doughnut season," according to director of operations Lynn Sniffen.

The address for the upcoming location of Union Square Donuts appears to be 15 John F. Kennedy Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138. The website for all locations can be found at http://unionsquaredonuts.com/

