Unions Pushback on Move to Bring Mass. Students Back to Schools

Teachers unions are pushing back against a move to get students back into the classroom full time at Massachusetts schools.

Elementary and Secondary Commissioner Jeff Riley said Tuesday that it's time to begin the process of resuming in-person learning, citing improving health metrics and mitigation measures in place across the state's districts.

"The evidence on this one is crystal clear and has been for months -- it's safe to teach kids in the classroom, regardless of the community transmission rate, as long as people abide by the protocols," Riley said.

Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy said Riley's announcement of the plan was, "simply a bait-and-switch move to cover up his massive failure around the vaccine, including not having a real plan to get educators vaccinated."

Riley, who joined Gov. Charlie Baker and Education Secretary James Peyser on Tuesday afternoon to announce the push, told Board of Elementary and Secondary Education members that he plans to ask them in March to give him the authority to determine when hybrid and remote school models no longer count for learning hours, as part of a broader plan to return more students to physical school buildings.

"I think we all agree there's no substitute for in-person learning, especially for kids in elementary school," Baker said. "The best place for kids is in the classroom."

Riley said he would take a "phased approach to returning students into the classrooms, working closely with state health officials and medical experts." He said his plan would focus on elementary school students first, with the initial goal of having them learning in-person five days a week this April.

He told the board he would then plan to phase in middle and high school students by the end of this school year.

Not mincing words, Najimy was very critical the plan from Baker and Riley.

"It's another demonstration of the commissioner's arrogance to create a top-down mandate without having any conversation with the people who are impacted," Najimy said.

Parents would still be able to choose remote learning for their child through the end of the year, Riley said, and there would be a waiver process for districts that might need a more incremental approach.

Najimy argued that the move not only disproportionately affects the most vulnerable communities, but it puts unvaccinated teachers in a vulnerable position.

"It needs to happen, it needs to happen now. If he wants his goal of getting us back into the buildings, give us the added layer of protection of the vaccine," said Najimy.

Educators aren't unanimous on the issue, however. Adam Cole, a teacher in Needham, is in favor of going back full time. He says the kids have lost a lot this year.

"They're losing their spark a little bit," he said. "They're losing their motivation."

"I don't believe that unions are negotiating right now for what's best for the children," argued Beth Humberd of Bring Kids Back MA.

The plan requires approval from the state's education board, which is expected to be taken up over the next couple of weeks.