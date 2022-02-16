Unions Rejoice After Judge Blocks Boston Employee Vaccine Mandate

Unions representing first responders in the city of Boston are breathing a sigh of relief after a judge temporarily blocked the mayor’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees from moving forward.

The city of Boston plans to appeal the decision, which hinges on the right for the union to bargain over this. But Mayor Michelle Wu said this is about protecting everyone, including those union employees.

The Boston Police Superior Officer Federation, the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society and the Boston Firefighters Union Local 718 are suing the city over the vaccine mandate for city workers. City employees faced losing their jobs if they did not get vaccinated.

"This case was not about COVID or a vaccine. It was about hard-earned labor rights," Edward Kelly of the International Association of Firefighters said.

Doug Felton has been a firefighter for 10 years. He is not vaccinated because he and his wife want to start a family.

"I’m not anti-vax by any means. I’ve been in the military for 13 years. Had all my vaccinations. Just with it being so new I don’t want to risk the possible side effects even if it was only 1% with future children," Doug Felton, a Boston firefighter said.

A study published in January found getting vaccinated does not affect fertility in either men or women, but a COVID-19 infection can affect men's sperm quality for up to 60 days.

This court decision is a huge relief for his family.

"My wife and I have been stressing out over this for a long time obviously. Having to consider other possible places of employment, 10 years invested in this job. I love it. I love going to work every day. I wouldn’t want to do anything else," Felton said.

For the unions the next step is to the bargaining table.

"To Mayor Wu. We are ready to sit down and bargain and negotiate. We’re ready to do that right now," Donald Casey of the Boston Police Detectives Union said.

But Wu said the city does have the right to mandate vaccinations during a pandemic.

"Cities and states need to be able to take actions to protect our residents and protect our workforce. We cannot have just an unlimited right for people who are unvaccinated to be working in close quarters and connected to or serving members of the public," Wu said.

Right now the rule is screening. Firefighters, for example, are tested at the start of each shift. If they test positive they are quarantined. The Union would like to see that practice continue.