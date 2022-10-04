‘Unite for Freedom' Rally Planned at Boston City Hall Tuesday

An organization calling itself Grand Opportunity USA is planning a "Stop the Tyrants & Unite for Freedom" rally at Boston City Hall Plaza on Tuesday morning.

The rally is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon, and Boston police are already preparing for the event.

"President Biden, his party and the mainstream media is divisively calling 1/2 of Americans 'fascists'. Let our elected government hear us loud and clear as we PEACEFULLY demonstrate on the side of Unity, Liberty and Opportunity for All, fight to Stop the Tyranny and Defend our Freedoms- by Voting Peacefully on Election Day, Nov. 8th," the group said in a social media post advertising the event.

Speakers are expected to include several "Pro-Freedom" candidates for federal and state office, organizers said.

The organization is planning to hold a similar event on Friday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.