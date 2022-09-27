Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
UNITED AIRLINES

United Flight Attendants to Picket at Logan Airport Over ‘Operational Issues'

Boston Logan is one of 14 airports that flight attendants with United Airlines are set to picket at on Tuesday

By Matt Fortin

United-Airlines-Shutterstock
Shutterstock

United Airlines flight attendants are planning to picket Tuesday at airports across the country, including Logan International Airport in Boston, calling on the airline to support its frontline workers and fix "ongoing operational disruptions".

The flight attendants plan to picket from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Logan's Terminal B. The Association of Flight Attendants is backing the demonstration, which is going on Tuesday at over a dozen airports.

"Good isn’t leading the way at United. Flight attendants are fed up and showing up to the picket line," President of AFA’s United Airlines chapter Ken Diaz said in a news release.

The news release said that flight attendants "have been left empty handed or stranded themselves without support from management". Flight attendant representatives claim the company's management has made operational issues worse by a lack of proper staffing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC10 Boston has reached to United Airlines for a comment.

More Boston News

Northeast Alliance 2 hours ago

Antitrust Lawsuit Against American Airlines, JetBlue Heads to Court in Boston

Roxbury 23 hours ago

Man Who Allegedly Shot at Boston Police Officer Appears in Court

This article tagged under:

UNITED AIRLINESair travelLogan International Airportflight attendants
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us