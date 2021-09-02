Local

University Acquisition Edges UMass Closer to Online Learning Expansion

The schools will now launch UMass Global to make remote learning available for adult learners across the world.

By Chris Lisinski

Blake Nissen/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The University of Massachusetts system will expand its online education footprint through a new "UMass Global" arm after officially acquiring Brandman University, officials announced Thursday.

More than a year after UMass announced it would partner with the California-based university system, Chapman University finalized the transfer of Brandman University, a part of its system, to UMass.

"Online learning was rapidly growing in importance for adult learners before the pandemic, but the last year and a half has demonstrated that UMass Global will be essential to millions of adults in Massachusetts, California and across the nation as job markets have been disrupted and employer needs and priorities have shifted," said UMass President Marty Meehan. "UMass Global will be a trusted partner to learners and employers by building on Brandman’s award-winning model." The leadership of Brandman University, which operates 25 physical campuses in California and Washington as well as hybrid and online models, will remain intact.

