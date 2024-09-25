University of New Hampshire police investigating drugging incidents, sexual assault

University of New Hampshire police said they are investigating two reports from people who said they were drugged by the same person last week, one of whom said they were also sexually assaulted.

UNH police said in a statement that they took a report on Monday of a report of a sexual assault that occurred sometime between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday in the suspect's residence hall on the UNH campus in Durham.

"The impacted party described possibly having their drink drugged during the incident," police said. "The suspect and impacted party were known to each other."

UNH police said they received a second report on Monday from another person who said the same suspect might have drugged them as well on Thursday night.

Both incidents are being investigated by the UNH Police Department and other administrative offices on campus. Anyone who feels unsafe on campus is encouraged to call UNH police at 603-862-1212 for a safety escort or other assistance.