Unruly Passenger Assaulted Delta Flight Attendant: Police

Delta said law enforcement and medical personnel met flight 2349 operating from Atlanta to Boston upon arrival at Logan International Airport on Sunday "due to a disruptive customer on board"

By Marc Fortier

Police said an unruly passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant on a Delta flight headed from Atlanta to Boston on Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed that they received a report that a passenger on a Delta flight allegedly assaulted a flight attendant. Because the crime happened while the plane was in flight, the FBI has jurisdiction and is conducting the investigation.

Attempts to reach the FBI were not immediately successful.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is will investigate the report of "a possibly unruly passenger" on Delta Air Lines flight 2349 on Sunday.

"The agency’s inquiry will determine whether the passenger’s alleged actions may have violated Federal Aviation Regulations that cover interference with the flight crew," the agency said in a statement. The FAA referred all further questions to Delta, the Transportation Security Administration and local law enforcement.

Delta said law enforcement and medical personnel met flight 2349 operating from Atlanta to Boston upon arrival at Logan International Airport on Sunday "due to a disruptive customer on board." They said the health and safety of their customers and employees remains their top priority, but referred further questions to local law enforcement.

No further information was immediately available.

