Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Expected to Continue

It’s hard to believe this is October, but it is! High pressure will continue to bring unseasonably warm temperatures to the region right through the end of the work week.

After starting out with lots of fog across the area, we’ll see a spectacular day with a few passing high, thin clouds around Tuesday afternoon. Highs reach the 70s across all of New England.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There will be a few clouds around Tuesday night, with temperatures dropping back into the mid to upper 50s across the metropolitan areas, low to mid 50s in the suburbs. We’ll also be on the lookout for more fog developing late Tuesday night into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

After some morning fog, unseasonably warm temperatures will prevail again on Wednesday, with sunshine and scattered clouds. A few afternoon showers can’t be ruled out across northern areas of New England during the afternoon into the evening. Highs reach the mid 70s once again across all of New England.

The good times keep rolling right through the end of the work week, with highs reaching the 70s both Thursday and Friday. Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s, with areas of fog developing each night.

Looking ahead toward the weekend, we’ll be watching a cold front late in the day Saturday which looks to bring some showers into the region and cooler temperatures by the end of the weekend.

Enjoy the warmth and don’t forget to take some time and check out that beautiful foliage during these great days ahead.