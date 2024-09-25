Unsettled weather continues, Tropical Storm Helene approaches Florida

If you’re looking for some sun, just hang on a little longer! We’re tracking another unsettled day for our Wednesday.

Moving through this Wednesday, expect mostly cloudy skies in the Greater Boston area. A few peeks of sunshine are possible, but more clouds than sun will be the rule. An easterly wind could push a stray sprinkle or shower off the ocean through the day. That onshore flow will also create a high threat of rip currents at the beach through Wednesday evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Also, later Wednesday evening, a few showers will move in ahead of our next front. Light rain is expected. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Have your umbrella handy on Thursday. A frontal system will spread scattered showers and potentially a thunderstorm or two our area, especially by afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s.

A few showers might linger along the Cape and the Islands early Friday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see gradual clearing. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

This weekend, we’ll see a bit more sunshine mix with clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.

A few more showers are expected by the middle of next week.

We’re also continuing to track the latest with Helene in the tropics. The storm is forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

In fact, Helene is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday before making landfall over the Florida Panhandle. Flooding and storm surge will be a big threat for the Gulf Coast and parts of the Deep South Thursday through the end of the week. Helene is not forecast to impact New England.