‘Unsettling': Man Sought After Northbridge Home Invasion Caught on Camera

Doorbell camera video shows a man confidently walking into a home Sunday afternoon in Northbridge, Massachusetts, while appearing to text on his cell phone. The problem is, he doesn't live here.

"It's bizarre, it's unsettling, it's nerve-wracking, it doesn't make any sense," said homeowner Tarah Schweitzer.

Schweitzer says she, her husband and other adult relatives were in the backyard trying to put together a swing set while their 1-year-old son was napping in his bedroom, and their two other children and niece played inside.

"I later learned he walked up the stairs and stood on the landing," said Schweitzer.

Schweitzer says she only knows that because her 5-year-old son saw the man possibly petting their dog on the landing, and her 7-year-old daughter walked past the man twice noticing his unique footwear.

"They were camo Crocs, so green and black Crocs," said Schweitzer, "with like pizzas and hot sauce and cookies, those little charms that you stick on the crocs."

Incredibly, the intruder was inside for 16 minutes before he was caught on camera calmly walking back out the front door.

"My daughter said, 'Mommy, there was someone in our house,' and I said, 'No, there wasn't,' and then my husband came out and said, 'Blake said there was someone in our house,'" Schweitzer recalled.

"Anytime you have any type of house break or breaking and entering, and then with the length of time the individual's in the house, it's definitely concerning," said Northbridge Police Chief Timothy LaBrie.

LaBrie says even though it appears nothing was stolen, and no one was harmed, they'd like to know who this man is and why he was in the Schweitzers' home.

"Somebody knows that person, no question about it," said LaBrie. "We just want to get to the bottom of this as soon as possible."

If you recognize the man in the video or know anything about this home invasion, you're asked to call police in Northbridge.