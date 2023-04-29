Local

New Hampshire

‘Untimely Death' at NH Dept. of Corrections Psych Unit Under Investigation

The NH Department of Corrections released little information Saturday night but said the patient's death remains under investigation.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

police light
NBC

Authorities are investigating a patient's "untimely death" in the secure psychiatric unit at the state prison in Concord, New Hampshire.

The NH Department of Corrections released little information Saturday night but said the person's death remains under investigation and the agency has requested assistance from state police.

The person's name was not released.

Further information is not expected to be provided until next of kin is notified and an autopsy is completed.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireDepartment of Corrections
