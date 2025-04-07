‘Untimely death' under investigation at Maine's Sugarloaf Mountain

A person died in an accident at Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, over the weekend, according to the ski resort.

A spokesperson for Sugarloaf told New Center Maine that the "untimely death" occurred around 9 a.m. Saturday. But they wouldn't confirm any details, other than to express their "deepest sympathy to the family for their loss."

Police directed additional inquiries about the death to Sugarloaf.