Maine

‘Untimely death' under investigation at Maine's Sugarloaf Mountain

Few details have been released

By Marc Fortier

Sugarloaf Mountain

A person died in an accident at Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, over the weekend, according to the ski resort.

A spokesperson for Sugarloaf told New Center Maine that the "untimely death" occurred around 9 a.m. Saturday. But they wouldn't confirm any details, other than to express their "deepest sympathy to the family for their loss."

Police directed additional inquiries about the death to Sugarloaf.

