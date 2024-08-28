Up to $5K reward offered for information on Dracut porta-potty arson suspect

Police are searching for a man accused of using fireworks to set a porta-potty on fire at a Dracut, Massachusetts, park earlier this month.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect as he was seen stepping out of a porta-potty at Veteran's Memorial Park on Aug. 18. Police say surveillance footage shows the man setting off fireworks inside the porta-potty before the fire department was called to put it out.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The porta-potty, which is privately owned, is the only handicap accessible one at the park.

The man is described as in his teens to early 20s with brown hair. He was wearing white shirt, dark-colored pants, black and white shoes and a baseball cap. He and others were seen leaving in a silver Toyota Corolla with New Hampshire plates.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The Arson Watch Reward Program is offering up to $5,000 for information that helps solve this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dracut Police at 978-957-2123, or the Arson Watch Reward Hotline at 800-682-9229.