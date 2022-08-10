Update Expected in Investigation into Disappearance of Harmony Montgomery

Authorities will give an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery on Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said Wednesday.

Harmony was last seen in late 2019 when she was 5 years old. She was last known to be living with her father in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are expected to speak at a media briefing Thursday afternoon. Their agencies have been working alongside federal authorities, including the FBI and the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Manchester police have said they began their investigation in December 2019, when they received a report that she had not been seen since late 2019. Her father, Adam Montgomery, is facing numerous charges including failing to have Harmony in his custody. He has not been charged in her disappearance. Her stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, has also faced arrests.

There have been numerous searches at properties associated with Harmony and her family. The investigation has raised questions about how various agencies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts prioritized the case.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Harmony. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to her rescue at 603-203-6060.

