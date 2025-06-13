Medical examiner releases update on father, daughter who died while hiking in Maine

Officials have released new information regarding the deaths of a father and daughter from New York who went missing during a hike on Maine's Katahdin mountain earlier this month.

Tim and Esther Keiderling, 58 and 28, were last seen at a campground on Sunday, June 1, on their way to the summit of Katahdin, Maine's tallest mountain. Their bodies were found within a thousand feet from each other on Tuesday and Wednesday of that week.

News Center Maine reports that hikers told investigators the pair was continuing their climb as harsh weather set in, including wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour and a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. Wind chills dropped to the teens.

Authorities believe the Keiderlings reached the summit before beginning their descent down the Saddle Trail, at some point veering off course during their descent.

Park rangers began searching for the Keiderlings on the morning of Monday, June 2, when their vehicle was spotted in day-use parking, searching trails near the Abol Campground, where they'd been, without finding any sign of them,

Several helicopters and more than 30 game wardens joined the search on Tuesday, June 3, park rangers said at the time.

Tim Keiderling's body was found about 2:45 p.m. that day on the Tablelands area of Mount Katahdin by a search team that included a police dog. News Center Maine reports that the medical examiner is still working to determine his cause of death.

The search for his daughter, Esther Keiderling, remained ongoing until her body was found at about 1 p.m. the following day, Wednesday, June 4, in a snow-covered boulder field below the Cathedral Cut-off Trail.

According to News Center Maine, officials say she appears to have slid downhill uncontrollably in the steep terrain, which was likely icy and difficult to navigate without traction equipment, and collided with boulders. Esther Keiderling's cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.

The discovery ended a dayslong search for the Keiderlings, who were from Ulster Park, a town on the Hudson River near Kingston.

The Keiderling family thanked search and rescue crews for their response and requested privacy, News Center Maine reports.