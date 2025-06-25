5-year-old girl still in critical condition after 3 children pulled from water in Gloucester

A five-year-old girl is still in critical condition and a 14-year-old girl is in serious condition after they were pulled from the water in Gloucester, Massachusetts, along with an 8-year-old boy, after the three were swept away from shore by the current of the Annisquam River on Tuesday evening.

Gloucester police and fire officials said in an update Wednesday that it appears based on their investigation that the three children were swimming at Wingaersheek Beach when they wandered off a sandbar and into the river's current, which quickly pulled them away.

The Gloucester police and fire departments, as well as the Gloucester Harbormaster, were called around 7 p.m. to the Annisquam Yacht Club at 17 River Road for a report that a private boater pulled three children from the water.

A nurse on the private boat began performing CPR on the 5-year-old girl, while all three were taken to shore at the yacht club where they were treated on scene by Gloucester firefighters.

The two girls were taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital and later transferred to Boston Children's Hospital, officials said. The 5-year-old girl remained in critical condition as of Wednesday morning, while the 14-year-old was still listed in serious condition.

The 8-year-old boy was released to his parents, according to officials, who said all three children and their families are from Lowell. Their names have not been released.

In their joint statement Wednesday, officials also thanked the Good Samaritans who found the children in the water and performed life-saving measures.

According to officials, the captain of the boat who spotted the children in the water was Christian Dagley, while the nurse on Dagley's boat who performed CPR on one of the kids was Keri Ann Perry. Christine and John Maney also helped bring two of the children to shore in their boat. All of them are from Gloucester.

"The pilot and occupants of the private vessels that intervened in this incident undoubtedly saved the lives of these children," Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith said in a statement. "I want to thank those individuals for their care and attention, which made a real difference."

The fire chief is also reminding all residents and visitors to be cautious when using Gloucester beaches.

"Tidal currents can be extremely strong, and they are capable of pulling any swimmer into deeper water," Smith added.