Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

UPS Fails to Make Nantucket Ferry Reservations for its Trucks

Ferries to Nantucket from May to October were booked near capacity for large shipping trucks once officials realized the mistake

By Staff Reports

David L. Ryan | Boston Globe | Getty Images

The United Parcel Service (UPS) is scrambling to book reservations with the Steamship Authority for its trucks to make deliveries on Nantucket this summer after an apparent administrative error.

UPS neglected to request reservations during the early priority booking window that the Steamship Authority provides to freight shippers, the Boston Globe reported. Ferries to Nantucket from May to October were booked near capacity for large shipping trucks once officials realized the mistake.

Some Nantucket merchants are beginning to panic, according to the Globe, since a large portion of orders are usually delivered to the island on a UPS truck.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Brady is Back

Tom Brady 54 mins ago

Tom Brady ‘Final TD' Football Sells for $518K at Worst Possible Time

Tom Brady 5 hours ago

Here's Why Tom Brady is Coming Out of Retirement

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsUPSnantucketSteamship Authoritydeliveries
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us