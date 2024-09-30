Decision 2024

Uptick in vandalism and theft of political signs reported in Tyngsborough

Warning that such crimes "will not be tolerated," the town's acting police chief called on residents to remain respectful during moments of political disagreement.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, are reminding residents to "remain respectful" after an uptick in vandalism and theft of political signs in town.

Acting Police Chief Shaun Woods issued a statement to the community on Monday, saying they've seen an increase in thefts and acts of vandalism over the past few weeks.

"I want to remind everyone that these actions are not only unlawful but also deeply counterproductive to the democratic values we hold dear," Woods wrote.

Warning that such crimes "will not be tolerated," he called on residents to remain respectful during moments of political disagreement.

"The freedom to express political opinions is a fundamental right. I believe our community is strong enough to support one another's right to lawfully express those views — whether we agree with them or not," Woods wrote.

Election Day is less than six weeks away.

