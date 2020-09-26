Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
University of Rhode Island

URI Cancels Spring Break Over Coronavirus Concerns

Classes will continue from March 22 to 28, the period originally set aside as spring break, and the semester will end on April 27, a week earlier than initially planned

University of Rhode Island
University of Rhode Island/Facebook

The University of Rhode Island has joined a growing number of U.S. colleges canceling spring break to reduce travel and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

University officials announced the measure Friday evening, a week after the Faculty Senate approved the change, according to The Providence Journal. It was also supported by university President David Dooley.

Classes will continue from March 22 to 28, the period originally set aside as spring break, and the semester will end on April 27, a week earlier than initially planned.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 28 mins ago

515 More Cases, 18 New COVID-19 Deaths in Mass.

Worcester Police Department 2 hours ago

Worcester Man Steals Delivery Truck, Crashes Into Worcester Police Department

In a statement announcing the change, officials cited “uncertainty” created by the virus, “and the need to prepare for the likely persistence of existing outbreaks and potential for a new wave of infections.”

Several large universities have announced similar measures in recent weeks, including Ohio State University, the University of Kentucky and the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

University of Rhode Islandcoronavirus in rhode islandcoronaviurs
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us