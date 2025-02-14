Airman from Cape Cod arrested on rape charges, prosecutors say

A U.S. airman from Cape Cod was arrested Thursday on rape charges, prosecutors said.

Airman First Class Nicholas Sweetser, a 30-year-old from Eastham, Massachusetts, was arrested Thursday by Massachusetts State Police, the Cape & Island District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Detectives began looking into allegations of sexual assault detailed in an Air Force investigative report shared with state police, prosecutors said. They are bringing two counts each of charges of rape and photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

It wasn't immediately clear if Sweetser, who was ordered held without bail tunil a hearing on Tuesday, had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police asked in a statement that anyone with "relevant information regarding Mr. Sweetser" contact them at 508-790-5796. They didn't share details about the allegations that led to his arrest.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Department of Defense for more information Sweetser and any comment on the case.