Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
housing-related sexual harassment

US Attorney Looking Into Housing-Related Sexual Harassment in Boston

Regional U.S. attorneys have been directed by U.S. Attorney General William Barr to investigate conduct that could violate anti-discrimination provisions in the Fair Housing Act

By Michael P. Norton/State House News Service

Boston city generic
necn

Federal prosecutors are investigating reports of housing-related sexual harassment, with the U.S. Attorney in Boston citing reports of landlords who have responded to requests to defer rent payments "with demands for sexual favors and other acts of unwelcome sexual conduct."

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling announced early Wednesday afternoon that U.S. Attorney General William Barr has directed regional U.S. attorneys to investigate conduct that could violate anti-discrimination provisions in the Fair Housing Act.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Maine Lobster Festival 18 mins ago

Unmelt the Butter: Pandemic Dooms Maine Lobster Festival

Patriots 31 mins ago

Who Won the 2020 Draft? Jarrett Stidham

"Sexual harassment in housing is illegal and despicable," Lelling said in a statement. "No person should have to tolerate this behavior in order to keep a roof over his or her head. This conduct is unacceptable in normal times, and certainly will not be tolerated in the midst of a pandemic. My office will aggressively investigate these cases."

Millions of people have lost their jobs nationwide, creating economic hardship, due to business shutdowns and social distancing guidelines put in place by government officials to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Lelling also released public service announcements encouraging victims to get in touch with prosecutors.

This article tagged under:

housing-related sexual harassmentdeferred rent paymentsFair Housing ActUS Attorney Andrew Lelling
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us