US Attorney Nominee Rachael Rollins Defends Her Record

President Joe Biden’s pick for U.S. attorney for Massachusetts is fighting back against Republican claims that she’s not tough enough on criminals.

Rachael Rollins is currently the top prosecutor for the city of Boston and several suburbs. She said on GBH News on Monday that her progressive approach to crime is working.

The Senate Judiciary Committee split last week along party lines in a vote that followed strong objections from Republican members of the panel. One Republican called her a “pro-criminal activist.”

President Joe Biden has nominated Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins to be U.S. attorney; she would be the first Black woman to serve in that capacity in Massachusetts.

She says Republicans’ contentions that her approach does not work is not supported by the evidence.