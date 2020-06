U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling is expected to announce federal charges against dozens of members and associates of a Boston-based street gang for various violent crimes on Tuesday morning.

Lelling is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Boston police, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals are all expected to attend.

No further information was immediately available.