US Health and Human Services Sec. in Lowell as COVID Booster Shot Recommendation Expected

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra will be in Lowell, Massachusetts Tuesday to promote coronavirus vaccines as the White House is expected to recommend booster shots.

Becerra, a member of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 Response Team, is scheduled to visit the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center at 9:30 a.m. as well as Lowell General Hospital with Congresswoman Lori Trahan at 11:30 a.m.

The secretary is also hosting a roundtable discussion with local community leaders to talk about reducing repeat crimes and supporting at risk teenagers at UTEC Inc. at 2 p.m.

U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement on the U.S. booster recommendation was expected as soon as this week, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News.