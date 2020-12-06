Local

Andre Sterling

US Marshal Wounded in Gunfight with Mass. Fugitive Released From Hospital

By The Associated Press

One of the two deputy U.S. marshals wounded in a gunfight with a fugitive in New York City has been released from the hospital, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service said Sunday.

The officer was released from the hospital on Saturday, the day after the confrontation with fugitive Andre Sterling, the spokesperson, Dave Oney, said.

The second officer wounded in the shootout is in good condition but will remain hospitalized for a few more days, Oney said.

Sterling, 35, was killed in the gunfight Friday morning in the Bronx. Sterling was wanted for the Nov. 20 shooting of a trooper during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Massachusetts. Trooper John Lennon, 28, was hospitalized for several days after a round went through his right hand and appeared to have struck his ballistic vest.

A man accused of shooting a Massachusetts State Police trooper on Cape Cod was killed in a shootout with U.S. Marshals in New York.

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said deputies were executing a fugitive warrant for Sterling when they were confronted with gunfire.

Police said Sterling had two additional warrants in Massachusetts on charges including identity fraud and assault and battery on a police officer, and he was wanted on narcotics charges in Wyoming.

