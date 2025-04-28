US Supreme Court will not review Karen Read's appeal to have 2 charges dismissed

The US Supreme Court has denied a request to review Karen Read's appeal to have two of the three charges against her dropped.

Read's legal team had appealed to the Supreme Court to review whether Read's constitutional protection against double jeopardy means the charges should be dropped, given that some jurors have come forward to say they were unanimously in favor of acquitting her on the charges.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Massachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court and lower federal courts previously opted not to dismiss those charges.

In an order list dated Monday, the Supreme Court said certiorari - the legal progress to seek a review of a lower court's decision - has been denied. There were no further comments on the case on the order.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The decision comes as the Read's retrial is already underway in Norfolk Superior Court. Read had asked the Supreme Court for a stay in the start of the trial, which was also denied.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in Canton, Massachusetts, early on a snowy morning in January 2022. She has denied the charges, claiming she's the victim of a law enforcement cover-up. The case has attracted intense attention and speculation far beyond Massachusetts.

Karen Read's murder trial enters its second week on Monday, with more testimony and a hearing about defense witnesses. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Read the full Karen Read Supreme Court appeal here:

But if the Supreme Court does decide to put the case on its docket, then Judge Beverly Cannone would have to put the retrial on hold, Derisier said.