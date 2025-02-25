After 3 women with ties to Revere die in Belize, mayor says questions remain

Three women with ties to Revere, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly in the country of Belize, according to the city, whose mayor said Tuesday that he's trying to get answers on what happened for their families.

Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr. identified the women as Wafae El Arar, Imane Mallah and Kaoutar Naqqad, whom he described in a statement as "valued members of the Revere community" and "daughters, friends, and contributors to our City," while extending condolences to their friends and family.

He also noted that the information on their deaths provided so far from authorities in Belize has so far left "our grieving community with too many questions," and that there's "widespread concern" about a lack of transparence into what happened.

"The Department of State issued a Level 2 Travel Advisory for Belize in December due to an increased risk for crime, and we will exhaust all avenues, both domestic and abroad, to ensure a proper and fair analysis of this case," he said, adding that he's been in touch with Massachusetts' Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Katherine Clark about getting answers.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the women's deaths — Belize police haven't responded to NBC10 Boston's requests for comment, and Keefe's statement didn't share that information.

Commissioner of Police Chester Williams told local news outlet Channel 5 Belize that the three women were found at a suite at a San Pedro resort, and that a search found only "alcohol and some gunnies."

"We're not saying at this time that the gummies cause death, but we're looking at every possibility," Williams said, according to Channel 5 Belize.

The three women, who were U.S. citizens in their mid-20s from Morocco, were set to leave the country on Sunday, the outlet reported.