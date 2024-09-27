Used car dealer in Mass. wanted for fraud, victims urged to come forward

Police in Swansea, Massachusetts, say they have charged the owner of a used car business in connection with a fraud scheme, and they are urging any victims to come forward as they continue searching for the 46-year-old Attleboro man.

Swansea police say they have obtained multiple arrest warrants for Edward Cicciu on fraud-related charges, and that he's currently wanted in connection to an ongoing investigation into an alleged fraud scheme at the Bristol County Auto Exchange, located at 2388 Grand Army of the Republic Highway.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Since May, Swansea police say they have had about 25 people report that they were defrauded by that used car dealer.

According to police, their extensive investigation revealed that Cicciu receives cars on loan from a local auction but does not receive the titles for the vehicles until he pays the auction in full. The vehicles are then put up for sale at Bristol County Auto Exchange.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Cicciu allegedly completes a sale, takes the payment, attaches fake or forged license plates and promises that a title and registration will be mailed to the purchaser, police say. But then he allegedly stops responding to the victims and never pays the auction for the vehicle.

The purchasers then never receive the titles and cannot register the vehicles, according to police. And because the auction company still owns the victims’ vehicles, they are in the process of repossessing them.

The Swansea Police Department is urging anyone who believes they may have been affected by this fraud scheme to contact Officer Donald Dibiasio at 508-674-8464.

“The Swansea Police Department takes any allegations of fraud very seriously,” Police Chief Mark Foley said in a statement. “This has been an extensive investigation that underscores our commitment to protecting consumers from dishonest practices."