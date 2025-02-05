USPS has suspended packages from China, Hong Kong ‘until further notice'

The United States is set to feel an impact Wednesday from the ongoing trade trouble with China, following President Trump's new tariffs going into effect.

The United States Postal Service has temporarily suspended international acceptance of inbound packages from China and Hong Kong Posts.

People should expect parcels coming from China or Hong Kong to be delayed. An alert posted to the USPS website said that the parcel suspensions are until further notice.

While the Trump administration's tariffs against Mexico and Canada have been paused, that's not the case for China. Here's what kind of impact a 10% tariff on Chinese products will have on consumers.

The mail carrier noted that letters and flats will not be impacted.

This announcement came the same day that Trump's 10% tariff on all Chinese goods went into effect. The order also eliminated a popular trade loophole, known as de minimis.

China's tariffs are set to take effect later this month.

It's existed since the 1930s, and it allows packages valued under $800 to enter the U.S. duty free. Plus, recipients in the U.S. can get up to $800 worth of merchandise per day without paying import taxes.

Recently, companies like Temu and Shein, both of which have links to China, have been able to use that loophole to boost business. They offer cheap apparel, household items and electronics.

Not all of their goods benefit from the provision, since they both have some warehouses in the United States. However, a U.S. House select committee found the two companies have used the loophole to likely ship hundreds of millions of packages to American shoppers each year.