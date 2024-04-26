2 USPS mail carriers robbed in Dorchester

Two USPS mail carriers were robbed in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Friday.

Boston police said they were called to the first robbery on Mora Street around 11:10 a.m. Few details were immediately available.

Just minutes later, around 11:35 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Seldon and West Seldon streets for another.

Investigators are working to confirm if the robberies are related.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to U.S. Postal Inspection Services for more information.

Robberies of mail carriers have been a growing concern in recent months. The workers are often targeted for their arrow keys used to access mailboxes. The thieves then often steal checks to be used in check-washing schemes.

Last year, the U.S. Postal Service launched Project Safe Delivery, an initiative meant to combat the uptick in such crimes. As part of the program, the USPS increased rewards offered for information leading to arrests and convictions in mail crimes.