VA Clinics Temporarily Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

VA clinics in Boston, Framingham, Quincy and Plymouth will close starting Monday to protect against the spread of COVID-19, the VA Boston Healthcare System announced.

The VA Clinic on Causeway Street in Boston will close early on Monday and Tuesday, and will suspect services beginning Wednesday.

“The health and safety of our Veterans, staff and community is paramount,” Vincent Ng, director of the VA Boston Healthcare System said in a written statement.

The clinics will continue to provide telehealth services. The clinics' staff will either work virtually or work from another VA Boston site in West Roxbury, Jamaica Plain or Brockton, according to a written statement by the VA Boston Healthcare System.